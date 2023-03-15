Status Market Capitalization Tops $104.04 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $104.04 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00032313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00022083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00209690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,611.69 or 1.00050228 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02775637 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $17,594,375.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.