Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $674,176. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Standex International Price Performance

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of SXI traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 56,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. Standex International has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Standex International will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

