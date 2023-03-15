ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,433 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in ST Energy Transition I were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in ST Energy Transition I during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in ST Energy Transition I by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 383,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 98,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ST Energy Transition I during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

ST Energy Transition I Stock Performance

Shares of ST Energy Transition I stock remained flat at $10.36 on Wednesday. 1,339,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,344. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

ST Energy Transition I Company Profile

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

