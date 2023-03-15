Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 407,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 374,690 shares.The stock last traded at $28.83 and had previously closed at $30.44.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

