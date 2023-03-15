Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Trading 6.7% Higher

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.32. 32,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 37,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.