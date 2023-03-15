Spell Token (SPELL) Market Cap Hits $72.76 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Spell Token has a market cap of $72.76 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spell Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00404731 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.41 or 0.27357177 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

