SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after purchasing an additional 421,877 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 1,913,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,902. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

