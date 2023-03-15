SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,285 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after acquiring an additional 765,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

