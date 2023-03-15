SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPHY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,376. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

