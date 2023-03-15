SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,154. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.