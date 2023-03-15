Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.75 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 201.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sonder Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ SOND opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. Sonder has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

In related news, CEO Francis Davidson purchased 30,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $34,308.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,684.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 75,188 shares of company stock worth $81,238 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonder in the second quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

