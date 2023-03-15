Softchoice (SFTC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Softchoice (TSE: SFTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2023 – Softchoice had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Softchoice had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Softchoice had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

3/10/2023 – Softchoice had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

3/10/2023 – Softchoice had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

3/6/2023 – Softchoice was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$25.00.

TSE:SFTC opened at C$15.77 on Wednesday. Softchoice Co. has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.57. The company has a market cap of C$913.87 million and a PE ratio of 58.41.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

