Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Snowflake by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake stock opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.67. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

