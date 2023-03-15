Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,617.89

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,617.89 ($19.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,737.50 ($21.18). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,681 ($20.49), with a volume of 633,429 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.08) to GBX 1,860 ($22.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.33) to GBX 1,845 ($22.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,776.25 ($21.65).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,732.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56,950.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

Smiths Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Howes purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,140.16). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.