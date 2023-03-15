Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.03. 28,615,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,764,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.