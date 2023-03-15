Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 248.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.79 on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. The stock had a trading volume of 378,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,228. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.61.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.