Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,156. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

