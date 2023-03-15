Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.