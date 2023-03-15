Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 295,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after buying an additional 78,491 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,680,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 719,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732,861. The company has a market capitalization of $419.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

