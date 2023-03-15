Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.10 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.31-$0.38 EPS.

SMAR traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,415. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $58.22.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.28.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $248,574. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 411,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

