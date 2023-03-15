Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,890. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

