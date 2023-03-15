Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises about 10.4% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EVR Research LP owned about 0.78% of Smartsheet worth $35,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 304,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $58.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

