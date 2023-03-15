Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Declares GBX 7.56 Dividend

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

SMS stock opened at GBX 801 ($9.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 680 ($8.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 968 ($11.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 855.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 817.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.13) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Further Reading

