Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1131650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, January 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
