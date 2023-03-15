SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 75,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,664,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,627,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 245,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $477.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 4.78.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.