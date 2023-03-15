Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.81

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 56.81% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

