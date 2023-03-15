Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Hurley Doddy Purchases 2,900 Shares

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 1,005,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 394,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 292,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

