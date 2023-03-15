SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $556.08 million and approximately $23.53 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,662.7363875 with 1,205,320,858.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.54248496 USD and is up 37.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $643,101,590.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

