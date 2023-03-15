SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.54

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $652.54 million and approximately $524.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00034915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00216027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,915.23 or 0.99984848 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002587 BTC.

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,839,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,320,858 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.39227996 USD and is up 6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $252,288,966.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

