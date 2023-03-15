Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 1.03% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $421,000.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PINK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.