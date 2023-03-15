SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SILV stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $98,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SilverCrest Metals

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

