SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SILV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.