SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issues Earnings Results

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 638,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 242,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

