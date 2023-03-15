SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.33 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.