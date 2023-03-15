Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,705 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock accounts for about 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 548.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,432. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,776. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

