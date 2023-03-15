Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Declines By 13.6%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAPSW remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

