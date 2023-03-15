Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Decreases By 18.2%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Studio City International Stock Down 5.9 %

MSC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 6,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,498. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.