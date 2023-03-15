Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declines By 17.7%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4,817.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 3,728,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.