Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Declines By 20.9%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 576,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 728,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

DALXF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 19,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

