Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Increases By 20.8%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 769,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on LWSCF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

