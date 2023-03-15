Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Grows By 20.0%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PHCF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.44.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile
