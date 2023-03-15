Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Grows By 20.0%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHCF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

