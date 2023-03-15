Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Increases By 19.1%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NioCorp Developments Trading Down 1.9 %
NioCorp Developments stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 242,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,052. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
About NioCorp Developments
