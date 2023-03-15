Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Drops By 18.8%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,433.0 days.

Nemetschek Price Performance

NEMTF remained flat at $49.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEMTF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.