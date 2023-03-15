Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expands By 21.6%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.83. 748,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

