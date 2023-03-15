Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Grows By 16.1%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 84,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 56,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,344. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

