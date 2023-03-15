Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Decreases By 8.8%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $420.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 24.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Liquidia

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.