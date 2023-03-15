Short Interest in Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Decreases By 9.3%

Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Leo Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Leo Lithium Price Performance
Shares of LLLAF remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. Leo Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leo Lithium (LLLAF)
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for Leo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.