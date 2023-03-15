Short Interest in Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Decreases By 9.3%

Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Leo Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LLLAF remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. Leo Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

