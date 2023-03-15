Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Expands By 10.8%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,300 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 1,922,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 373.7 days.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of KELTF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KELTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

