Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Decreases By 5.2%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

JZXN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 205,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,605. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

