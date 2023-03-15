Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Expands By 10.9%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,854. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

